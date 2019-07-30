

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google announced a new partnership with VMware (VMW) that will make it easier for enterprises to run their VMware workloads on Google Cloud. Google Cloud will now support VMware Cloud Foundation, the company's system for deploying and running hybrid clouds. The solution was developed by CloudSimple.



Google said it will provide the first line of support to customers while working closely with CloudSimple to offer support and the appropriate SLAs. 'Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple' will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace later this year.



