NetLinkz Ltd (ASX: NET) announces it has signed a MOU appointing Grant Thornton Australia as a strategic advisor

SYDNEY, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLinkz Ltd (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz') is pleased to announce announce that it has signed an MOU to appoint Grant Thornton Australia as a strategic advisor to the Company for Australia, Asia and Europe for the following:

to make introductions of the Company and its products to Grant Thornton's customers assisting the Company in the establishment of its IoT lab in Sydney to facilitate sales of the Company's products to Grant Thornton customers and other businesses in Australia and New Zealand advising the Company on strategic acquisitions corporate advisory services assistance and advice with the Company's overseas operations including tax, corporate structuring.

As part of the MOU, the Company will sign a Consultancy Services Agreement with Grant Thornton for Australia's and New Zealand's active markets to sell NetLinkz's products to their customers and associates that include SMEs, ASX Top 100 and Government Sectors.

Grant Thornton has a significant Cyber Security and IT Consulting business coverage for Australia and Asia. Their services to businesses and the technology industry include accounting, audit, strategic advice, commercialising intellectual property and M&A due diligence.

Grant Thornton has over 50,000 employees worldwide in 135 countries. The Technology and Media division of Grant Thornton provides advice in digital media, hardware, internet, software and technology services.

As a result of the strategic alliance with Grant Thornton, customers of NetLinkz can expect to receive an exceptional level of product support that is required by corporate clients seeking to embrace the digital revolution whilst maintaining secure networks, secure data transfer/storage and secure cloud/device connectivity.

In addition, NetLinkz will use the Grant Thornton resources in its IoT Lab based in Sydney to assist with Research and Development and customer support.

"Grant Thornton is delighted to have a strategic partnership with NetLinkz. We have a real passion for growth and supporting our clients to reach their next milestone. From cyber security and acquisitions, to taxation and offshore expansion into China and Japan -- our industry experts will be there to support NetLinkz at every stage."

Ian Renwood, Grant Thornton Partner and leader of the Technology Advisory team in Sydney.

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton is one of the world's leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms.

Grant Thornton Australia has more than 1,160 people working in offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney

Grant Thornton has 50,000 employees worldwide in 135 countries, are focused on making a difference to clients, colleagues and the communities in which we live and work. Through this membership, we access global resources and methodologies that enable us to deliver consistently high-quality outcomes for owners and key executives in our clients.

( www.grantthornton.com.au )

About NetLinkz Limited

NetLinkz provides secure and efficient cloud network solutions. The company's technology makes Fortune-500 security commercially available for organizations of all sizes. NetLinkz has received numerous industry awards for its technology, including being a worldwide winner of the Global Security Challenge.

(www.netlinkz.com)