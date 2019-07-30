Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, July 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2019 and for January through June 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionJune 2019Mazda's domestic production volume in June 2019 decreased 13.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in June 2019]CX-5: 38,411 units (down 12.6% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 14,205 units (up 23.3%)CX-3: 8,157 units (down 37.6%)January through June 2019Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2019 increased 2.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2019]CX-5: 230,156 units (up 4.3% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 97,884 units (up 24.2%)CX-3: 55,958 units (down 8.6%)2. Overseas ProductionJune 2019Mazda's overseas production volume in June 2019 decreased 32.4% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in June 2019]MAZDA2: 11,122 units (down 12.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,597 units (down 66.5%)CX-4: 3,794 units (down 24.9%)January through June 2019Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2019 decreased 30.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2019]MAZDA2: 63,075 units (up 16.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 60,738 units (down 54.3%)CX-4: 23,189 units (down 31.9%)II. Domestic SalesJune 2019Mazda's domestic sales volume in June 2019 decreased 27.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.8% (down 1.5 points year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 1.2 points).[Domestic sales of key models in June 2019]MAZDA2 (Demio): 2,814 units (down 24.2% year on year)CX-5: 2,255 units (down 32.9%)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 1,825 units (up 25.9%)January through June 2019Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2019 decreased 13.4% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (down 0.8 points), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.8% total market share (down 0.6 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2019]MAZDA2 (Demio): 20,522 units (down 23.9% year on year)CX-5: 20,199 units (up 3.2%)CX-8: 14,785 units (down 19.8%)III. ExportsJune 2019Mazda's export volume in June 2019 decreased 2.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in June 2019]CX-5: 37,096 units (up 2.0 % year on year)MAZDA3: 14,046 units (up 27.4%)CX-3: 8,438 units (down 31.6%)January through June 2019Mazda's export volume in the period from January through June 2019 increased 4.1% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and Europe.[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2019]CX-5: 207,554 units (up 5.0% year on year)MAZDA3: 88,487 units (up 28.6%)CX-3: 48,998 units (down 9.7%)IV. Global SalesJune 2019Mazda's global sales volume in June 2019 decreased 12.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.[Domestic sales of key models in June 2019]CX-5: 38,374 units (down 4.2% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 26,148 units (down 22.6%)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 13,643 units (down 6.0%)January through June 2019Mazda's global sales volume in the period from January through June 2019 decreased 12.2% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2019]CX-5: 226,393 units (down 7.4% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 161,014 units (down 22.5%)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 85,385 units (down 0.8%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.