AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 29/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.7074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101187449 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 15031 EQS News ID: 848563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 30, 2019 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)