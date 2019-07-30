TOKYO, July 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Summary: June 2019
Domestic Production
Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019; 94.6% year-on-year
Overseas Production
First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since May, 2019; 87.7% year-on-year
Total Production
First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since May, 2019; 91.0% year-on-year
Domestic Sales
First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since March, 2019; 90.6% year-on-year
Exports
Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019; 77.9% year-on-year
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia (53,042 units: 89.2% year-on-year)
Exports
Asia (1,677 units: 75.9% year-on-year)
North America (6,427 units: 48.6% year-on-year)
Europe (16,049 units: 131.0% year-on-year)
Summary: First Half of Calendar Year 2019 (January 2019-June 2019 )
Domestic Production
First year-on-year decrease in two years since first half of calendar year 2017; 93.5% year-on-year
Overseas Production
First year-on-year decrease in three years since first half of calendar year 2016; 95.8% year-on-year
Total Production
First year-on-year decrease in three years since first half of calendar year 2016; 94.7% year-on-year
Domestic Sales
Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2017; 103.2% year-on-year
Exports
First year-on-year decrease in two years since first half of calendar year 2017; 83.1% year-on-year
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia (355,898 units; 95.7% year-on-year)
Exports
Asia (7,466 units; 97.7% year-on-year)
North America (49,748 units; 66.2% year-on-year)
Europe (74,319 units; 100.4% year-on-year)
