

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income decreased 74 percent to 254 million euros from 994 million euros last year. Basic earnings per share were 0.84 euro, down from 3.24 euros last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 0.92 euro, compared to 1.01 euros a year ago.



In the second quarter, total EBIT decreased 63 percent to 521 million euros from prior year's 1.40 billion euros, resulting in an operating income margin of 12 percent, compared to 33.3 percent in the previous year.



The prior year's strong result was driven by the gain related to divestitures of Care Coordination activities. On an adjusted basis, EBIT decreased 12 percent to 491 million euros.



Revenue increased by 3 percent to 4.35 billion euros from 4.21 billion euros a year ago. Revenues were stable at constant currency. Organic growth continued to be strong at 4 percent.



Looking ahead, for 2019, Fresenius Medical Care continues to expect adjusted revenue to grow between 3 percent and 7 percent and adjusted net income to develop in the range of minus 2 percent to plus 2 percent.



For 2020, Fresenius Medical Care expects adjusted revenue as well as adjusted net income to grow at a mid to high single digit rate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX