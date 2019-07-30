

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to 471 million euros from 652 million euros in the previous year. Reported earnings per share were 0.85 euros down from 1.18 euros in the prior year.



Group net income on a comparable basis increased 1% or 0% in constant currency to 480 million euros or to 0.86 euros per share from the prior year.



Group sales for the second-quarter were 8.76 billion euros, up from 8.38 billion euros last year. Group sales on a comparable basis increased 8% or 6% in constant currency to 8.779 billion euros from the prior year. Organic sales growth was 5%.



Fresenius raised its 2019 Group sales growth guidance. It now projects sales growth of 4% to 7% in constant currency. Previously, It expected sales growth of 3% to 6% in constant currency.



The company confirmed its annual earnings guidance. Net income growth is expected to be 0% in constant currency. The guidance for 2019 includes the related sales and dilutive earnings contributions of the NxStage acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX