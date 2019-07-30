

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its second-quarter Group revenues rose by 4 percent year-on-year. The adjusted EBIT margin for the second quarter was 7.8 percent compared to 10.8 percent. The company confirmed its full-year forecast.



'Our earnings are feeling the effects of tough competition in Europe and sizeable overcapacities, especially on our short-haul routes out of Germany and Austria. We are responding to this by further reducing our costs and increasing our flexibility,' said Ulrik Svensson, CFO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.



For the second-quarter, net profit to shareholders was 226 million euros or 0.48 euros per share compared to 752 million euros or 1.59 euros per share, prior year. Adjusted EBIT was at 754 million euros compared to 1 billion euros, a year ago.



Second-quarter total revenue were 9.63 billion euros compared to 9.30 billion euros, previous year.



The Lufthansa Group continues to expect a low single-digit percentage increase in total revenues and an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.5 to 6.5 percent for the full year 2019.



The Lufthansa Group expects the European market to remain challenging until at least the end of the current year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX