ADVFN's Global Cryptocurrency Platform Expansion

- 'Cryptocurrency Platform of the Year' adds new features, functionality and listings -

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVFN, the global stocks, shares and crypto information website, announces a cryptocurrency product update.

ADVFN, the only publicly-listed cryptocurrency information platform (LSE: AFN), now covers over 6000 cryptocurrencies, connects to all of the top global cryptocurrency exchanges (by volume) for trading data and has added a number of cryptocurrency tools - https://www.advfn.com/cryptocurrency.

On the site, crypto traders and investors can view a wealth of charts, data, news and toplists for thousands of mineable/non-mineable and listed/unlisted coins - and tokens - and be alerted to new ones entering the market. The site's crypto lists split out the entire cryptocurrency market by numerous types and features, including platform and algorithm.

Users have access to real-time, streaming market data on listed cryptocurrencies (Level 2 data on most) and tools including a Mining Profit Calculator, Cryptocurrency Converter (crypto to fiat converter and crypto to crypto converter) and The Crypto Trader - exclusive content for traders, featuring tutorials, the latest crypto news and analysis, and investment ideas.

"Our cryptocurrency platform is going from strength to strength and we're delighted to see an ever-increasing interest in cryptocurrencies amongst our global userbase of 36 million," said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. "Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are here to stay and we feel we're in an exclusive position as the only publicly-listed cryptocurrency information platform out there."

Award winning ADVFN, world-renowned for its stocks and shares data, has increasingly focussed on its cryptocurrency offering in the last few years, which has been acknowledged with its win in the UK Enterprise Awards this year in the category of Cryptocurrency Platform of the Year.

To submit a coin for listing go to: https://uk.advfn.com/commercial/submitcrypto/coin.

To have your ICO/IEO listed email: ico@advfn.com.

For more information on ADVFN's Crypto NewsWire service (for distribution of crypto-related news) email: newswire@investorshub.com.

About ADVFN

ADVFN (www.advfn.com) is a global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN (LSE:AFN) was floated on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion-page impressions a year.

Originally a UK-based site, the company currently operates in the US, UK, Brazil, Japan and Dubai.

ADVFN has a joint venture in Brazil, a country in which ADVFN has a geographic and language targeted website. This is in addition to its US, French, German, Italian, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, Mexican and Filipino ADVFN financial sites.

In September 2006 ADVFN acquired InvestorsHub.com, a leading online investment community website in the North American market.

ADVFN bought AllIPO, an online IPO trading platform, as well as stock brokerages TSCTrade and Throgmorton Street Capital in July 2009.

In 2013 ADVFN acquired Finance Manila, a key resource in a rapidly growing market economy.

Press/media enquiries:

Francesca De Franco

francescad@advfnplc.com

+44-(0)794-125-3135

For further information please contact:

ADVFN PLC

Clement Chambers

+44-(0)207-070-0909