EY new solution Pointellis to support delivery of individualized cancer therapies to patients as personal as the therapies themselves

- Pointellis serves parties involved in individualized cancer therapy, from patients to providers and manufacturers

- New solution supports a digital ecosphere and the timely flow of information and materials along the value chain

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the launch of Pointellis, a new solution that supports the provision of individualized therapies that target each cancer patient's specific treatment needs. The new EY solution is a fully connected data infrastructure that facilitates handoffs of information between unaffiliated entities such as hospitals, laboratories and logistics centers.

By maintaining the chain of custody and identity from when a patient's tissue and blood samples are first obtained, through to treatment administration and long-term monitoring, Pointellis helps cancer patients get their individual treatment in a faster and more secure way. Built on and powered by Microsoft Azure, using cross-platform open source frameworks, the solution helps enable a full digital ecosphere that services parties involved in individualized cancer therapy.

With the number of new cancer cases per year expected to exceed 23 million worldwide by 20301, cancer remains one of the world's most pressing health care challenges due to the costs involved for health care providers and drug manufacturers. This problem will be exacerbated by an aging and growing population worldwide with more patients with cancer seeking treatment in the future.

From a one-size-fits-all to an individualized cancer care approach

Pamela Spence, EY Global Health Sciences and Wellness Industry Leader, says:

"One of the key requirements to shift cancer care from a one-size-fits-all approach to an individualized treatment model is to have an operating model and supply chain in place that can improve how each therapy is designed, manufactured, delivered and administered to the right patient and at the right time, every time. This changing clinical paradigm in cancer therapy will have significant implications for the various stakeholders involved."

Adlai Goldberg, EY Global Life Sciences Digital, Social and Commercial Innovation Leader, says:

"Combining EY experience with Microsoft capabilities was fundamental to developing Pointellis, which connects the many stakeholders involved in providing individualized treatments. Pointellis supports a supply chain as bespoke as the treatment itself, one for each and every cancer patient. It maintains the chain of custody and identity; validating every handoff from patient through to drug manufacturer and back again, helping to enable that each patient is treated safely, securely and accurately, every time."

A digital ecosphere

Bringing together deep analytics knowledge from EY teams with Microsoft technology, Pointellis helps enable the six core function areas of a digital ecosphere. It expedites the timely flow of information and materials along the end-to-end value chain, helping patients to receive the care they need.

The six core functions are:

Biometric chain of identity/custody, to track and trace biopsy tissue and blood samples from point of care when the patient first enters the system, all the way through medicine administration. Supply chain, to allow for enrollment, scheduling, demand and capacity planning as well as coordination of logistics and delivery. Patient engagement, to share appropriate information and keep the patient engaged through the waiting process as well as provide disease management information. Care management, to provide oncologists and health care providers who treat and support critically ill patients with up-to-date information and decision support based on the wealth of data captured through the platform. Health outcomes, to measure more accurately and allow providers, health systems, payers and manufacturers to adapt treatment and improve clinical benefit. Funds allotment, to manage the complexities of paying all who are involved with the treatment of a patient.

Neil Jordan, Microsoft Corp. General Manager, Worldwide Health, says:

"Microsoft Azure, using cross-platform open source frameworks, enables a high degree of flexibility as ecosphere stakeholders are integrated into Pointellis. The technology stack helps overcome the biggest challenges in creating a full digital ecosphere that services all parties; manufacturers, pharma logistic providers and most importantly, physicians and patients."

Spence says: "Individualized therapies, the focal point of Pointellis, can considerably improve patient outcomes and alleviate the burden of cancer and mutation-based diseases. EY teams are bringing multiple parties together, such as Microsoft, that each have specific skills relevant to solving some of the greatest supply chain and operational complexities of these new treatment paradigms. What a privilege to become a more central part of the health industry value chain and working alongside others to build a better working world."

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EY Health Sciences and Wellness

The rise of the empowered consumer, coupled with technology advancements and the emergence of digitally focused entrants, is changing every aspect of health and care delivery. To retain relevancy in today's digitally focused, data-infused ecosystem, all participants in health care today must rethink their business practices, including capital strategy, partnering and the creation of patient-centric operating models.

The EY Health Sciences and Wellness architecture brings together a worldwide network of more than 20,000 professionals to build data-centric approaches to customer engagement and improved outcomes. We help our clients deliver on their strategic goals; design optimized operating models; and form the right partnerships so they may thrive today and succeed in the health systems of tomorrow. We work across the ecosystem to understand the implications of today's trends, proactively finding solutions to business issues and to seize the upside of disruption in this transformative age.

1 World Health Organization

Maya Vautier

EY Global Media Relations

+1 646 409 6038

maya.vautier@ey.com