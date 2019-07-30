UK's Largest Coach Operator Selects Seeing Machines to Provide Guardian Driver Safety Technology to Fleets

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the leading provider of AI-enabled driver monitoring technology for improved transport safety, has announced today that National Express will be installing Guardian into vehicles across its UK white fleet coach network and The King's Ferry operations.

The UK's leading coach operator has selected Guardian , Seeing Machines' driver monitoring technology for commercial transport, to aid prevention of driver fatigue and distraction as a further enhancement to its current industry-leading safety measures.

The contract represents a four-year term which will see the technology installed into around 700 vehicles by the end of the 2019 calendar year.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, said: "National Express operates a sophisticated, multi-national organisation. Safety is paramount when individuals entrust you to get them from point A to point B, and that's where Guardian steps in. National Express will leverage our leading Guardian solution to improve the working environment of employees and the safety of passengers.

"Our engagement with National Express signifies the growing adoption of our Guardian technology in the bus and coach sector, as we continue to grow our client base in this transport segment with many large well-known global brands."

Ed Rickard, Service Delivery Director at National Express, said: "Safety for employees, passengers and other road users is our number one priority and we pride ourselves on always pushing ahead with the use of training and technology in this area. Guardian will provide additional support to our drivers and further enhance the overall safety of our operations."

National Express UK Coach operates 1,800 scheduled services every day to a network of around 750 locations across the UK and carried over 20 million passengers in 2018. It is part of National Express Group , a leading transport operator across the UK, Europe, North America, North Africa and the Middle East, responsible for passengers making nearly 1 billion trips annually.

ENDS

About Seeing Machines - www.seeingmachines.com

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry and is set to be become a regulatory requirement for all cars, vans, trucks and buses in Europe from 2022, with the rest of the world expected to follow soon after.