Clear Leisure Plc - Loan Note Facility

30 July 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Loan Note Facility

The Board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a new unsecured loan facility agreement (the "Facility") with Eufingest SA ("Eufingest").

Under the Facility, Eufingest has provided €250,000 at an interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum repayable on 30 September 2019. The proceeds of the Facility will be used for the support of the Company's existing investments, the negotiation and repayment of creditors and for working capital purposes.

Eufingest is a substantial shareholder of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The new unsecured loan facility is a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of Clear Leisure, (both of whom are independent of Eufingest), having consulted with its nominated adviser, consider that the transactions are fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of the management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk