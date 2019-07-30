Curetis and AKO MED Ink Distribution Agreement Covering Four Countries in CEE Region





- AKO MED to exclusively distribute Unyvero A50 portfolio in Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia Hercegovina, and Montenegro

- Preparing inclusion of Unyvero in several regional tender offers

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, San Diego, CA, USA, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, July 30, 2019, 08:00 am CEST - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis USA Inc. and Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it has entered into two distribution agreements with the Bosnian and Serbian branches of AKO MED, a manufacturer and distributor of medical products, AKO MED d.o.o., Banja Luka, Bosnia Hercegovina, and AKO MED d.o.o., Beograd, Serbia, respectively.

Under the terms of the agreements, AKO MED has the exclusive right to commercialize Curetis' Unyvero A50 instrument system and application cartridges for the diagnosis of severe infections in hospitalized patients in Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia Hercegovina and Montenegro. The agreements have a term of initially three years and can be extend by two-year increments. In return, AKO MED has committed to significant minimum purchases of Unyvero instruments and application cartridges over the initial three-year term of the agreement. The process for the registration of the products in the respective countries has been initiated and is expected to be completed in the next couple of months.

"Working with Curetis is a great opportunity for us as we believe that patients will greatly benefit from the rapid diagnosis of life-threatening infections with the Unyvero platform," said Jovan Radakovic, Director of AKO MED Serbia. "We believe that our markets are very open to innovations in molecular microbiology and we are already actively working on including Unyvero in several tender offers."

"We are very pleased to work with AKO MED as a highly committed partner to make Unyvero more broadly available in the CEE region," commented Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of Curetis. "We are also working with our strategic pan-European partner Menarini Diagnostics to broaden the scope of our commercial partnership in other parts of Europe and expect to give an update on such expansion shortly."

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.comand www.ares-genetics.com.



