

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income surged to $170.1 million from last year's $18.1 million, due to the increase in operating profit. Quarterly earnings per share grew to $2.20 from $0.23 in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share grew to $0.86 from $0.45 last year.



Operating profit was $217.0 million, materially above last year, mainly reflecting the higher revenue and other operating income partially offset by transaction related costs.



Revenue in the latest-quarter was 63% above last year at $482 million, including the license revenue relating to the Apple agreement: a one-off license revenue of $146 million and $6 million of ongoing license revenue.



Underlying revenue in the second-quarter was 14% above the prior year at $336 million, including the ongoing license revenue.



For the third-quarter 2019, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of US$360 million to US$400 million.



For fiscal year 2019, the company expects underlying revenue to decline from last year by mid-single digit percentage points.



