Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2019 30-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 July 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2019 Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 30 June 2019 and highlights for the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 ("the Period"). Financial highlights · NAV total return per share1 for the Period of 0.5% · Dividend per share approved for the Period of 1.6625p · NAV per share of 106.0p (31 March 2019: 107.1p) · NAV of GBP432.7m (31 March 2019: GBP426.6m) · Net gearing2 of 22.8% loan-to-value (31 March 2019: 24.1%) · GBP11.7m3 of new equity raised during the Period at an average premium of 11.3% to dividend adjusted NAV per share · Market capitalisation of GBP484.1m (31 March 2019: GBP442.8m) Portfolio highlights · Portfolio value of GBP568.0m (31 March 2019: GBP572.7m) · GBP0.8m valuation increase from successful asset management initiatives · GBP6.0m overall valuation decrease (1.0% of portfolio) · EPRA occupancy4 95.9% (31 March 2019: 95.9%) 1 NAV per share movement including dividends paid and approved for the Period. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by portfolio valuation. 3 Before costs and expenses of GBP0.1m. 4 Estimated rental value ("ERV") of let property divided by total portfolio ERV. Net asset value The unaudited NAV of the Company at 30 June 2019 was GBP432.7m, reflecting approximately 106.0p per share, a decrease of 1.1p (1.0%) since 31 March 2019: Pence per GBPm share NAV at 31 March 2019 107.1 426.6 Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.2 11.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.2 0.8 - Other valuation movements (1.7) (6.8) Net valuation movement (1.5) (6.0) Income earned for the Period5 2.7 10.8 Expenses and net finance costs for the (0.9) (3.8) Period5 Dividends paid6 (1.6) (6.5) NAV at 30 June 2019 106.0 432.7 5 Including GBP0.9m of annual insurance premium recharged to tenants. 6 Dividends of 1.6375p per share were paid on shares in issue throughout the Period. The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 30 June 2019 of GBP568.0m (31 March 2019: GBP572.7m) and income for the Period but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.6625p per share for the Period to be paid on 30 August 2019. Property market Commenting on the regional commercial property market, Richard Shepherd-Cross said: "Demand continues for UK commercial property and the attractive income returns on offer. However, demand is polarised between perceived low risk and perceived higher risk assets. "Those assets which the market perceives to be lower risk include most industrial properties and properties let on longer leases, particularly those with RPI/CPI indexed rent reviews. Valuations reflect this sentiment and Custodian REIT has experienced further valuation gains across its industrial portfolio, particularly where unexpired lease terms are longer. The excess of demand over supply for longer let and industrial assets is adding to upward pressure on pricing, with very few sellers and a long list of buyers. There appears to be no immediate prospect of significant market movements, particularly amongst smaller, regional assets where rental levels remain affordable and the development pipeline is limited. Looking further ahead, the increase in supply of speculative 'big box' logistics units could start to limit rental growth which in turn could undermine some of the keenest prices being paid in the market. "The retail sector is considered higher risk, borne out by the recent wave of Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") that have swept the retail sector. To date retailers appear to have succeeded in persuading landlords to approve most CVAs. Recently there has been more resistance from landlords but I expect we will see further CVAs before concerted landlord action or legislation restricts the practice. In core retail locations, the risk of CVA is not one of vacancy, but of falling rents. It has been our experience that retailers want to continue trading from their stores post CVA but at lower rents and the widespread impact of CVA rents is hastening a fall in retail rental values. We expect further falls in capital values in this sector. One of the impacts of recent CVAs is to precipitate more widespread retail rent reductions. However, lower rents are likely to support occupancy levels as stores remain affordable. The desire to continue to trade from stores appears to be supported by recent analysis of retailers' sales, which strongly supports retailers retaining physical stores as part of a multi-channel sales offering. The research shows that where retailers have a physical store, they are likely to see higher levels of online sales through a higher profile, click and collect or the ability of shoppers to make returns more conveniently. "We expect our out of town, retail warehouse portfolio to be more resilient to rental decline than on high street properties for three reasons: Firstly, we expect that well-located units, let off low rents which are complimentary to a retailer's online offering will continue to be in demand. Secondly, as the passing rents are currently much lower across our retail warehouse portfolio than on the high street, we expect less impact from retailers trying to reduce the costs of their physical stores; and finally, the supply of well-located, out of town stores is more limited than high street units, where there is an acknowledged oversupply. "Regional offices have provided fairly stable returns over the period. Sustained demand coupled with low levels of development and restricted supply of Grade A offices in regional markets has led to rental growth, which has percolated through wider markets. While the costs of office ownership by way of landlord's capital expenditure and tenant lease incentives remains higher for offices than other sectors, we expect to see a relatively steady market ahead. "Custodian REIT benefits from a balanced and diverse portfolio with 17% of income derived from 'alternative' assets, which are broadly showing resilience despite the challenges in retail markets. Current market conditions make a strong case for maintaining our diverse portfolio, where the largest tenant is responsible for only 3.4% of the rent roll, across three properties in different locations and no more than 1.7% of rent due is from any single-let property. "Custodian REIT's diversified portfolio is mitigating some of the challenges in retail and the continued asset management of the portfolio is supporting net asset value." Asset management A continued focus on active asset management including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses resulted in a GBP0.8m valuation increase in the Period, primarily due to agreeing a five year extension to a lease with Turpin Distribution at an industrial unit in Biggleswade, increasing annual rent by 10% to GBP330k and valuation by GBP0.4m. Further initiatives on other properties currently under review are expected to complete during the coming months. The portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") was maintained at 5.6 years with the impact of lease re-gears and new lettings offsetting the natural elapse of a quarter of a year due to the passage of time. Portfolio analysis At 30 June 2019 the Company's property portfolio comprised 155 assets (31 March 2019: 155 assets) with a net initial yield7 ("NIY") of 6.7% (31 March 2019: 6.6%). The portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. Slight swings in sector weightings reflect market pricing at any given time and the desire to maintain an opportunistic approach to acquisitions. Sector weightings are shown below: 7 Passing rent divided by property valuation plus purchaser's costs. Valuation Weighting Period Weighting Weighting by value valuati by income8 by income8 30 Jun on 30 Jun 31 Mar 2019 movemen 2019 2019 30 Jun 2019 t GBPm GBPm Sector Industrial 227.4 40% 2.0 38% 38% Retail 122.4 21% (2.4) 22% 22%

