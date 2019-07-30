Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces a project to acquire Lambson, a company specializing in photoinitiators for curing, a technology meeting the demands of cutting-edge markets such as electronics, 3D printing, digital ink, composites and high performance coatings. These solutions will complement the offering of Sartomer, a global leader in photocure resins, while helping speed up its development in this fast-growing market. This deal will further strengthen the share of specialties in Arkema's product portfolio, in line with its long-term ambition.

Lambson develops and markets a wide range of photoinitiators for curing, a market with growth estimated at around 5% per year. The company, historically based in the United Kingdom, reports sales of some €45 million.

These photoinitiators, used to initiate polymerization reactions during the UV-curing process, perfectly complement Sartomer's resin range.

The development of this integrated offering will enable Sartomer to better meet its customers' challenges, in particular in the electronics, 3D printing, digital ink, composites and high performance coatings markets.

Closing of the deal is expected in fourth quarter 2019, subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries.

