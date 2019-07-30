Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Tuesday July 30, 2019, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:
- on July 25, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.98%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.31%.
Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.
Attachments
- 20190730_Transparency declaration BlackRock-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d3b4da5-5ddc-459b-b3bb-52dcf1a49c99)
- Solvay_2019-07-25_Issuer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60422f3e-ae8a-4822-9aa8-6e22a91bfb7e)