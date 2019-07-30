AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2019 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 29/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.468 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14865770 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 15035 EQS News ID: 848579 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 30, 2019 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)