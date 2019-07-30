

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half loss before tax was 50.1 million pounds, compared to profit before tax of 96.6 million pounds in the year-ago period. Basic loss per share was 41.8 pence, compared to earnings per share of 74.6 pence a year ago.



The year-ago period's results benefited from the profit on disposal of the EMS B&K business of 57.0 million pounds, while the latest period's results were impacted by some adjustments.



However, adjusted profit before tax was 77.2 million pounds, up 4 percent from 74.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 52.4 pence, compared to 50.4 pence a year ago.



Sales for the period grew 4 percent to 759.1 million pounds from 728 million pounds last year. Like-for-like sales grew 1 percent.



Spectris' board has declared an interim dividend of 21.9 pence per share, an increase of 7 percent compared to the prior period.



The company said it has completed its strategic review and is now focused on executing its strategy for profitable growth.



Looking ahead, Spectris said it now expects the benefits from profit improvement programme in 2019 at the upper end of the range of 15 million to 20 million pounds. The company reconfirmed it's 2019 exit run rate of 30 million pounds.



Spectris also said its expectations for the full year remain unchanged, while recognizing that the current macroeconomic conditions make it more challenging.



