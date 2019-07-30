

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE (ENGQF.PK) reported that its first-half net income Group share was at 2.1 billion euros compared to 0.9 billion euros, a year ago. Current operating income was at 3.2 billion euros, up 3%, and 6% on an organic basis. EBITDA was 5.3 billion euros, up 0.6% on a gross basis and 2.2% on an organic basis. Net recurring income, Group share relating to continued activities was 1.5 billion euros, stable year-on-year.



First-half revenues were 33.0 billion euros, up 9.3% on a gross basis and 7.6% on an organic basis.



Isabelle Kocher, ENGIE's CEO, said: 'The Group results improved, thanks to a solid second quarter mainly driven by Energy Management, Nuclear, lower than average temperatures and improved Client Solutions performance on a sequential basis from the first to the second quarter.'



For 2019, ENGIE continues to project: a net recurring income Group share between 2.5 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros. EBITDA is anticipated in a range of 9.9 billion euros to 10.3 billion euros.



