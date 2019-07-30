

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc (GRG.L), a bakery food-on-the-go retailer, Tuesday reported higher pre-tax profit for the first half, as sales grew nearly 15 percent year on year.



For the half year, profit before tax rose to 36.7 million pounds from last year's 24.06 million pounds. On an underlying basis, profit before tax was 40.6 million versus 25.7 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 29.1 million pounds from 19.0 million pounds, while earnings per share rose to 28.9 pence from 18.6 pence last year.



Total sales for the half year rose by 14.7 percent to 546 million pounds, while company-managed shop like-for-like sales were up 10.5 percent.



In addition, the company announced an increase in ordinary interim dividend per share of 11.2 percent to 11.9 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX