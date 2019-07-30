

BIELEFELD (dpa-AFX) - DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft (MRSKY), a German manufacturer of cutting machine tools, reported Tuesday that its first-half earnings after tax increased 11 percent to 71.8 million euros from last year's 64.7 million euros.



EBITDA climbed 19 percent from last year to 143 million euros. EBIT grew 11 percent to 103.4 million euros, and EBIT margin improved to 8.1 percent from previous year's 7.7 percent.



Sales revenues for the first-half increased 5 percent to 1.28 billion euros from last year's 1.22 billion euros.



Order intake, meanwhile, dropped 10 percent to 1.41 billion euros. Order backlog was 1.75 billion euros, up 5 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2019 order intake of around 2.6 billion euros and sales revenues of around 2.65 billion euros. EBIT should amount to around 200 million euros.



