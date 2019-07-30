

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) said it faced an exceptionally challenging environment in the first half of 2019, which impacted earnings and cash flows. The Group decided to rebase its dividend due to changed circumstances including the UK energy price cap and increased demands on cash flows. Also, Centrica announced its intention to exit oil and gas production.



Separately, Centrica plc announced that Iain Conn, Group CEO, has agreed that he will step down as CEO next year. The Group expects Iain will remain with the company at least until the 2020 AGM.



For the first-half, pretax loss was 569 million pounds compared to profit of 415 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 9.6 pence compared to profit of 4.2 pence. Adjusted earnings for the period attributable to shareholders declined 63% to 134 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.3 pence compared to 6.4 pence, previous year.



First-half Group revenue was 11.57 billion pounds compared to 12.10 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted revenue decreased 2%, to 13.8 billion pounds.



Centrica plc continues to expect to meet 2019 full year Group financial targets. However, the Group rebased 2019 full year expected dividend to 5.0 pence per share.



An interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on 21 November 2019 to shareholders on the register on 11 October 2019.



