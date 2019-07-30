AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2019 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 29/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.7377 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 532500 CODE: PR1Z ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 15053 EQS News ID: 848631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)