

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway retail sales declined in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The volume index of retail sales excluding sales of motor vehicles fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in June.



On a working day adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales index rose 0.4 percent in June from the same month last year.



The value of retail sales grew a working day adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in June.



During the April to June period, the volume of retail sales declined 0.2 percent from a year ago, while the value grew 1.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX