

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L), a provider of aviation support and aftermarket services, said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell Ontic to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners' CVC Fund VII for an enterprise value of $1.365 billion, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Ontic is a provider of OEM-licensed parts for legacy aerospace platforms.



The transaction was unanimously supported by the BBA Board as being in the best interests of shareholders. However, it is conditional upon shareholder approval and regulatory consents. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Ontic was acquired by BBA in February 2006 for $67 million. The business now supports more than 39,000 legacy aircraft, through its portfolio of over 165 licences for more than 7,000 parts and over 1,200 customers worldwide.



BBA noted that the sale of Ontic will allow it to enhance focus and investment in its Signature business, which the company's board believes to be a significant source of future shareholder value creation.



The company noted that the Ontic transaction should allow for a capital return to shareholders, expected to be between $750 million and $850 million.



