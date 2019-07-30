

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's household consumption decreased unexpectedly in June largely reflecting the weakness in spending on food, data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Household spending dropped 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in May. Consumption was forecast to climb 0.2 percent.



Consumption of food declined sharply by 1.1 percent, while manufactured goods consumption grew 0.7 percent, underpinned by durable goods purchases.



Expenditure on textile and clothing increased 0.7 percent and other manufactured goods consumption rose 0.3 percent. Energy consumption rose only 0.2 percent.



In the second quarter, household consumption stagnated after rising 0.1 percent in the first quarter, data showed.



