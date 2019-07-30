KBC Releases Visual MESA Energy Management System 6.1 for Real-time Planning, Cost Optimization and Energy Monitoring

Operators can now monitor and automatically optimize energy systems from any internet capable device

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) announced the release of Visual MESA Energy Management System 6.1 (VM-EMS) for industrial facilities. It reduces energy costs by providing scheduling and optimal advice in real-time. This allows for quick and accurate responses to changing process demand which automatically adapt to current operations. VM-EMS pulls information from utility systems into one model which is accessible through a web browser.

This release builds on KBC's successful track record in real-time optimization with new capabilities for automated operations scheduling. Users can set up "Automatic Runs" at a daily or other predefined frequency. The system then automatically generates the optimal schedule without operator intervention, saving time and helping users to make timely and efficient decisions.

VM-EMS is a web-based and mobile compliant solution. The user interface has a new look and the system is accessible on mobile devices. This allows operators to optimize and monitor energy cost and emissions on-the-go.

"Energy costs are a large part of industrial facility operations expenses," said Mike Aylott, KBC Chief Technology Officer. "Environmental regulations for emissions constraints just compounds the issue. Significant cost savings are possible by using an energy management system that monitors the site's energy usage in order to recommend lowest cost utility operation. Visual MESA Energy Management System does just that."

About KBC

KBC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global.