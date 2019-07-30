Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard announces order for a dozen units as part of the European Commission's JIVE initiative for hydrogen-powered public transport across the EU.Hydrogen powered public buses are due to be running on the streets of the northern Italian town of Bolzano by 2021, according to Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems. The British Columbia-based manufacturer this morning revealed it had received an order for a dozen of its FCmove heavy duty fuel cell modules from Polish bus maker Solaris Bus and Coach SA. Solaris and Ballard both showcased new products ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...