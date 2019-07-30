Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, July 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2019 and the first half of the calendar year (January-June 2019).June 2019- Production in Japan for the month of June 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2019).- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months (since March 2019).- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months (since March 2019).The First Half of Calendar Year 2019- Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive year (since the first six months of 2016).- Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in eight years (since the first sixth months of 2011), setting record high production for first half-year periods of the calendar year in China.- Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive year (since the first six months of 2016).Sales in the Japanese Market- Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of June 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2019).- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2019).- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2019).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2019 with sales of 8,671 units. FREED was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 7,869 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2019 with sales of 23,605 units.The First Half of Calendar Year 2019- Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive year (since the first six months of 2017).- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2017).- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive year (since the first six months of 2017).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFREED was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2019 with sales of 45,542 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2019 with sales of 131,234 units.Exports from JapanJune 2019- Total exports from Japan in June 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months (since March 2019).The First Half of Calendar Year 2019- Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2018)For the full report, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/