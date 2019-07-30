

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, the euro area economic sentiment survey data is due. The economic sentiment indicator is expected to decline to 102.7 in July from 103.3 in June. At the same time, the business confidence index is seen at 0.1 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, the franc and the pound, it rose against the greenback.



The euro was worth 121.05 against the yen, 1.1042 against the franc, 0.9161 against the pound and 1.1146 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



