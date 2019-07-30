The Palo Alto company says it has improved its large scale battery offering with the new product in the wake of the success of its Powerpack-driven big battery in Australia. The Megapack can be deployed at a 250 MW/1 GWh clean energy plant four times faster than a fossil fuel alternative, claimed the business in a blogpost.With the U.S. reportedly set to overtake South Korea to become the world's biggest utility scale energy storage market this year, headline-grabbing tech darling Tesla has announced the arrival of its Megapack product. A blogpost published on the Tesla website yesterday claimed ...

