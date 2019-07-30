

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economic growth retained its strong momentum, despite a modest easing, preliminary estimates from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a non-adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year following a 4.2 percent increase in the first quarter. In the same period last year, the economy expanded 3.8 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, the GDP rose 7.8 percent in the second quarter, partly reversing an 8.8 percent slump in the previous three months.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, the economy grew 4 pecent annually in the second quarter, same as in the first three months of the year.



The seasonally and working-day adjusted quarterly growth rate eased to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent in the previous three months.



