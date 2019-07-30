

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Tuesday, with weak data and intensifying fears of a no-deal Brexit under Johnson's leadership keeping investors nervous.



French GDP grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slower than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the first quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed. The growth rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 0.3 percent.



France's household spending dropped 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in May. Consumption was forecast to climb 0.2 percent.



Economic confidence readings from the region also highlighted further softening in sentiment towards the euro area economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 42 points or 0.75 percent at 5,559 after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.



Capgemini Group shares rallied 3 percent. The consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm reported that its net profit, Group share, for the first half rose by 23 percent to 388 million euros.



Electric utility Engie declined 1.8 percent despite the company confirming its guidance for 2019 group net recurring income of 2.5-2.7 billion euros.



Industrial gases provider Air Liquide added 1.5 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



