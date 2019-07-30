The global digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to post a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Digital wallpaper printing has emerged as a major wallpaper printing technology over the years, as it eliminates the use of expensive printing plates and reduces the need for inventory. It also helps them alter wallpaper designs without paying for more printing plates. Moreover, digital wallpaper printing offers high resolution, photographic-quality imagery, which help enhance the aesthetic appeal of walls and are more economical as compared to interior painting. Furthermore, the durability of digitally printed wallpapers is much higher than conventional paintings. Digital printed wallpaper designs are also available in a wide variety of attractive patterns and designs. Such factors are encouraging interior decorators prefer digitally printed wallpapers over conventional paintings, which will drive market growth.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of custom wallpapers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global digitally printed wallpaper market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: Growing Popularity of Custom Wallpapers

Custom wallpapers are printed according to the need and demand of consumers, giving the designer the ability to create the exact look and feel desired by consumers. Currently, custom-printed wallpapers are being used as an alternative to generic or stock wallpapers. These wallpapers are mainly used in restaurants, corporate lobbies, and home interiors. Moreover, customers can easily change their wallpaper with the use of easy-to-remove substrates, which are digitally printed. Hence, digital wallpaper printing is ideal for print-on-demand and shot runs. Furthermore, digital inkjet printing technologies using ultraviolet (UV) cured inks are being used for custom wallpaper production. Such advances and benefits are likely to increase the demand for custom wallpapers during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of custom wallpapers, the emergence of innovative products and the rising demand for wallpaper panels are other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global digitally printed wallpaper market by technology (electrophotography and inkjet) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of commercial and residential construction sectors along with increasing investments in infrastructure development in the region.

