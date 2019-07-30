Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2019 / 11:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.019 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20518211 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 15087 EQS News ID: 848765 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2019 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)