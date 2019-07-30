Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2019 / 11:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1061.7277 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 277460 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 15075 EQS News ID: 848741 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2019 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)