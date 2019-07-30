

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks shrugged off losses across Europe to hold steady on Tuesday as the pound continued to fall on worries the U.K. is prepared to leave the EU without a deal. A surge in BP Plc shares also offered some support.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 4 points at 7,690 after rallying as much as 1.8 percent in the previous session, thanks to investor excitement over mergers and acquisitions and a sinking pound on hard Brexit fears.



Energy giant BP jumped 3 percent after its second-quarter profits topped forecasts.



On the other hand, British Gas parent Centrica lost 14 percent after slashing dividend and announcing the departure of its chief executive.



Precious metals mining company Fresnillo plunged more than 9 percent after its first-half profit fell by more than two-thirds.



Provident Financial shares rallied 3.7 percent. The sub-prime lender said it aims to return its troubled home credit unit to profit in the second half of 2020.



Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser lost 2.6 percent after lowering its FY19 revenue outlook.



