Loylogic, the global leader in creating and running e-commerce solutions for loyalty programs, Ascenda, a global provider of premium rewards solutions and Japan Airlines announce the launch of JAL Mileage Bank World Marketplace ("JMB World Marketplace"). With this partnership, Japan Airlines is expanding and strengthening their loyalty program offering in order to increase customer acquisition and provide a superior program experience to their JAL Mileage Bank members in Japan and around the world.

JMB World Marketplace is a seamless online experience designed from the ground up to enable members to easily redeem and collect JAL miles when shopping, booking hotels and renting cars around the world. It is powered by Ascenda, with the Shop with Miles and Shop Earn Miles being offered by Loylogic's Reward Store and features rich local international products, and the Hotels and Car Rentals being provided by Ascenda's TravelEdge platform.

Dominic Hofer, Founder CEO at Loylogic shares his excitement on the partnership: "We are ecstatic and proud to welcome Japan Airlines among our partners. Loylogic is passionate about delivering innovative solutions that drive more engagement and success to programs and is very excited about this new collaboration. We are looking forward to offering our market leading redemption and collection platform as well as our expertise to our new partner."

"We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Japan Airlines as their global strategic partner," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda. "The JAL Mileage Bank World Marketplace is the first of our new collaborations and we continue to make significant investments to develop unique and innovative loyalty experiences catered to Japanese consumers."

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator of points commerce experiences. We build and run engaging loyalty solutions that empower programs and members with more choices to collect and redeem points online, in-app and in-store. With international offices and a global content platform featuring millions of products and services, Loylogic is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved most. www.loylogic.com

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions powering premium rewards propositions for over 70 of the leading financial services and travel brands worldwide. We design and manage innovative end-to-end solutions to address the most meaningful challenges facing the loyalty industry today. Through our deep local market expertise, best-in-market technology stack and rich global content network, Ascenda challenges the status quo to deliver beautifully simple, highly compelling offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com.

