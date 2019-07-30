Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Summarizes its Eleven Technology Licenses

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX), (the "Company" or "Lexaria") an innovator in drug delivery platforms, reports on its existing technology licensees that have signed definitive contracts to use Lexaria's revolutionary DehydraTECHTM absorption technology within their existing and emerging brands.

"The first half of 2019 delivered a period of unprecedented achievements for Lexaria," said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer. "We signed more license agreements than ever before in our Company's history, many of which were larger in scope than anything previous. We also launched our brand-new business division Lexaria Nicotine which is disrupting nicotine delivery methods that already attracted one of the world's largest nicotine companies, which has licensed our technology."

Year to date 2019, Lexaria has announced:

1 new license agreement with *Altria Ventures Inc, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Altria Group Inc. for oral nicotine products ( note 1 );

1 new CBD/hemp license to Nuka for beverages across the US;

2 new world-wide beverage licenses to Hill Street Beverages (except Mexico);

2 new Joint Manufacturing Production licenses with Hill Street Beverages for new jointly owned cannabis and CBD brands;

3 new licenses with others for CBD beverages and edible CBD ingredient/products across America.

1 new license for cannabis beverages in California;

1 new multi-state cannabis expansion license with Nuka Enterprises LLC ("Nuka") for its 1906 Brands for 5 states total, and 2 new product categories

Lexaria now has 9 corporate licensees who are developing innovative beverages, edibles and oral products with their 11 licenses using the Company's fully patented DehydraTECH absorption technology:

Company Substance Territory Term Category Estimated Operations Launch Altria Ventures Inc. Nicotine USA Indefinite Oral Products TBD Nukas' 1906-Brands CBD/Hemp USA 10-Year Beverages Q2/2020 Unamed CBD/Hemp USA 5-Year Beverages Q4/2019 Universal Hemp CBD/Hemp USA and Canada 5-Year Dry food ingredients Q1/2020 Nic's Beverages CBD/Hemp USA 5-Year Beverages Q4/2019 Hill Street Beverage CBD/Hemp Global except Mexico 10-Year Beverages Q2/2000 Hill Street and Lexaria JV CBD/Hemp Global except Mexico 10-Year Multiple Q2/2020 Cannfections Cannabis Canada 7-Year Chocolates and Candies Q2/2020 Nuka's 1906-Brands Cannabis OH, IL, MA, CO, MI 10-Yesr Candies, Chocolates, Beverages Q4/2019 Unamed Cannabis California 5 Year Beverages Q4/2019 Hill Street Beverages Cannabis Global except Mexico 10-Year Beverages Q1/2020 Hill Street and Lexaria Joint Venture Cannabis Global 10-Year Multiple Q2/2020

Based on these existing contracts, Lexaria expects to experience unprecedented revenue growth as we estimate many of our clients will commence operations in late 2019 and early 2020. Several of these clients are already planning and preparing for aggressive roll-outs and growth of their product lines. (Note that estimated operations start dates are Lexaria's own estimates and may or may not reflect actual licensee results.)

Lexaria credits its recent commercial success mainly to its ever-growing body of scientific results evidencing the superior capabilities and power of its patented technologies. Recent 2019 technological advancements are the result of one of the industry's most focused and productive R&D programs and hold promise for even higher levels of performance from new DehydraTECH innovations with even faster drug delivery into blood plasma and across the blood-brain-barrier.

In one recent animal study, as earlier announced, Lexaria's latest patent-pending formulations delivered more than 1,900% more CBD into brain tissue than generic industry formulations and achieved peak blood levels more than 800% greater than those of concentration matched controls. In that same animal study, detection of CBD in the bloodstream began in as little as 2 minutes after dosing and peaked in as little as 45 minutes after dosing providing additional support that DehydraTECH enables rapid onset and offset in line with consumer preferences.

Lexaria expects to sign additional new definitive license agreements through the balance of 2019 and beyond as demand for its industry-leading technology continues, and it commends its family of existing licensees and partners that have already joined the Lexaria ecosystem with their exciting products and offerings powered by DehydraTECH.

*Note 1: The license with Altria Ventures Inc is with Lexaria Nicotine LLC, a separate business division of Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

