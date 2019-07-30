Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Summarizes its Eleven Technology Licenses

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX), (the "Company" or "Lexaria") an innovator in drug delivery platforms, reports on its existing technology licensees that have signed definitive contracts to use Lexaria's revolutionary DehydraTECHTM absorption technology within their existing and emerging brands.
"The first half of 2019 delivered a period of unprecedented achievements for Lexaria," said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer. "We signed more license agreements than ever before in our Company's history, many of which were larger in scope than anything previous. We also launched our brand-new business division Lexaria Nicotine which is disrupting nicotine delivery methods that already attracted one of the world's largest nicotine companies, which has licensed our technology."
Year to date 2019, Lexaria has announced:
- 1 new license agreement with *Altria Ventures Inc, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Altria Group Inc. for oral nicotine products (note 1);
- 1 new CBD/hemp license to Nuka for beverages across the US;
- 2 new world-wide beverage licenses to Hill Street Beverages (except Mexico);
- 2 new Joint Manufacturing Production licenses with Hill Street Beverages for new jointly owned cannabis and CBD brands;
- 3 new licenses with others for CBD beverages and edible CBD ingredient/products across America.
- 1 new license for cannabis beverages in California;
- 1 new multi-state cannabis expansion license with Nuka Enterprises LLC ("Nuka") for its 1906 Brands for 5 states total, and 2 new product categories
Lexaria now has 9 corporate licensees who are developing innovative beverages, edibles and oral products with their 11 licenses using the Company's fully patented DehydraTECH absorption technology:
Company
Substance
Territory
Term
Category
Estimated Operations Launch
Altria Ventures Inc.
Nicotine
USA
Indefinite
Oral Products
TBD
Nukas'
1906-Brands
CBD/Hemp
USA
10-Year
Beverages
Q2/2020
Unamed
CBD/Hemp
USA
5-Year
Beverages
Q4/2019
Universal Hemp
CBD/Hemp
USA and Canada
5-Year
Dry food ingredients
Q1/2020
Nic's Beverages
CBD/Hemp
USA
5-Year
Beverages
Q4/2019
Hill Street Beverage
CBD/Hemp
Global except Mexico
10-Year
Beverages
Q2/2000
Hill Street and Lexaria JV
CBD/Hemp
Global except Mexico
10-Year
Multiple
Q2/2020
Cannfections
Cannabis
Canada
7-Year
Chocolates and Candies
Q2/2020
Nuka's 1906-Brands
Cannabis
OH, IL, MA, CO, MI
10-Yesr
Candies, Chocolates, Beverages
Q4/2019
Unamed
Cannabis
California
5 Year
Beverages
Q4/2019
Hill Street Beverages
Cannabis
Global except Mexico
10-Year
Beverages
Q1/2020
Hill Street and Lexaria Joint Venture
Cannabis
Global
10-Year
Multiple
Q2/2020
Based on these existing contracts, Lexaria expects to experience unprecedented revenue growth as we estimate many of our clients will commence operations in late 2019 and early 2020. Several of these clients are already planning and preparing for aggressive roll-outs and growth of their product lines. (Note that estimated operations start dates are Lexaria's own estimates and may or may not reflect actual licensee results.)
Lexaria credits its recent commercial success mainly to its ever-growing body of scientific results evidencing the superior capabilities and power of its patented technologies. Recent 2019 technological advancements are the result of one of the industry's most focused and productive R&D programs and hold promise for even higher levels of performance from new DehydraTECH innovations with even faster drug delivery into blood plasma and across the blood-brain-barrier.
In one recent animal study, as earlier announced, Lexaria's latest patent-pending formulations delivered more than 1,900% more CBD into brain tissue than generic industry formulations and achieved peak blood levels more than 800% greater than those of concentration matched controls. In that same animal study, detection of CBD in the bloodstream began in as little as 2 minutes after dosing and peaked in as little as 45 minutes after dosing providing additional support that DehydraTECH enables rapid onset and offset in line with consumer preferences.
Lexaria expects to sign additional new definitive license agreements through the balance of 2019 and beyond as demand for its industry-leading technology continues, and it commends its family of existing licensees and partners that have already joined the Lexaria ecosystem with their exciting products and offerings powered by DehydraTECH.
*Note 1: The license with Altria Ventures Inc is with Lexaria Nicotine LLC, a separate business division of Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
About Lexaria
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.
www.lexariabioscience.com
