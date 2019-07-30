Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: 6.5 % secured sterling bonds due 2026 - Extension of offer period 30-Jul-2019 / 10:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 July 2019 The information contained herein may only be released, published or distributed in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this document. This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Finance Plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). MiFID II retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels) and also retail clients (all distribution channels). SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW URBAN EXPOSURE PLC URBAN EXPOSURE FINANCE PLC 6.5 % SECURED STERLING BONDS DUE 2026 EXTENSION OF OFFER PERIOD On 15 July 2019, Urban Exposure Finance Plc (the "Company"), a subsidiary of Urban Exposure Plc, the specialist residential development finance and asset management company, announced the launch of an offer of Bonds, with the offer period expected to close at 12pm (London time) on 30 July 2019 (the "Announcement"). Further to the Announcement, the Company hereby announces that the offer period for the proposed issue of the Bonds has been extended to 12:00pm (London time) on 6 August 2019, to facilitate additional orders. Capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Lead Manager) Patrick King Scott Beattie MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras IMPORTANT INFORMATION This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of EU Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, and/or Part VI of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"). A base prospectus dated 15 July 2019 (the "Base Prospectus"), together with the final terms dated 15 July 2019 (the "Final Terms"), have been prepared and made available to the public as required by Part VI of the FSMA. Investors should not subscribe for any Bonds referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the Base Prospectus and Final Terms, taken together. Full information on Urban Exposure Plc, Urban Exposure Finance Plc and the offer of the Bonds is only available on the basis of the combination of the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms which have been published by the Company on the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange ("RNS") and on the Company's website at https://urbanexposureplc.com/investors/retail-bond/ [1], and an announcement expected to be published on or around 6 August 2019 by the Company on RNS setting out the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds to be issued (the "Sizing Announcement"). Investors may obtain copies of the Base Prospectus, Final Terms and the Sizing Announcement (once published) on the website of RNS and on the Company's website at https://urbanexposureplc.com/investors/retail-bond/ [1]. The restriction on financial promotions contained in section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply to this announcement by virtue of article 70(1A) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended. The offering and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with any offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement or any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any Bonds. Any purchase of Bonds pursuant to any offer should only be made on the basis of the information contained in the Base Prospectus, available as described above. The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) (the "Securities Act") and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of United States persons. The Bonds are being offered and sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 15098 EQS News ID: 848803 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=07d428353dfb270c62107b5fff84465c&application_id=848803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

