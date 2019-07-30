Energous Corporation: Energous Receives FCC Certification of GaN-Based WattUp Wireless Charging Transmitter

Near Field Transmitter Enables Fast-Charging of Devices Such as Earbuds, Smartwatches, Enterprise Headsets, Smart Glasses & More

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, today announced Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification of a GaN-based WattUp Near Field wireless charging transmitter. The NF330 transmitter underwent rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratory (UL) and was determined to be fully compliant with all regulatory requirements including RF, EMC and RF safety. The advanced transmitter is designed to deliver higher power with improved efficiency, enabling fast charging for hearables, wearables, medical sensors and more.

"The FCC certification of the NF330 transmitter is another step forward in the roll-out of Wireless Charging 2.0," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "This GaN-based transmitter delivers five times more charging power, while almost doubling system efficiency compared to our CMOS-based transmitter solution, expanding charging options for consumers and manufacturers."

FCC Approval Details:

FCC Identifier: 2ADNG-NF330

Date of Grant: 07/29/2019

WattUp from Energous is the only technology that supports both contact-based and at-a-distance wireless charging, as well as the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. WattUp is highly scalable and works with a variety of different sized products with various charging demands. Similar to Wi-Fi, the WattUp ecosystem ensures interoperability between receivers and transmitters, regardless of manufacturer, making the entire ecosystem flexible and accessible for consumers and manufacturers.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - Wireless Charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 215 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

