Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation CEO Invited to New York for Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Headquarters

POWAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey announced he has been invited to New York to be interviewed on-camera at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange headquarters on August 7th.

"I am looking forward to discussing the company's bright future and rapid growth", said Massey. "Our team has been working very diligently in 2019. We have made a lot of progress, outlined and targeted several acquisitions and have positioned the company well, both now and for the future. We never stop seeking out and acting upon opportunities to create more value for our shareholders. This is truly an unprecedented time at SIRC!"

The solar industry is one of the hottest sectors in the market right now as consumers and businesses grapple with ever-increasing electricity bills and time of use surcharges. SIRC has been able to demonstrate substantial savings to their customers by adding solar to their re-roofing projects. In most cases, the savings offset the financing of the entire project.

"We are following a specific game plan, aimed at rapid growth, both organically and via acquisition", added Massey. "Sales continue to trend upward, acquisition deals we have been negotiating are ready to be consummated. During this interview, I'll be talking about our rollup strategy, the meteoric pace of our current growth and what the balance of 2019 holds in store!"

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:

www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com

facebook.com/SolarIntegratedRoofingCorporation

instagram.com/Solar_Integrated_Roofing_Corp

twitter.com/SIRCStock

linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553915/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corporation-CEO-Invited-to-New-York-for-Exclusive-Interview-at-NASDAQ-Headquarters