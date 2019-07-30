

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound depreciated against its major counterparts on Tuesday, as concerns about a no-deal Brexit intensified after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asserted that the withdrawal agreement is dead unless the Irish border backstop is abolished.



During his visit to Scotland, Johnson has declared the 'undemocratic' backstop arrangement between the country and the EU 'is dead' but insisted a Brexit deal can be reached.



'What we want to do is to make it absolutely clear that the backstop is no good, it's dead, it's got to go. The withdrawal agreement is dead. It's got to go,' Johnson said.



The PM has refused to enter into talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron until the EU agreed to abandon the Irish border backstop.



Investors became cautious about the possibility of the UK leaving the EU at the end of October without a deal amid hardline stance of Tory government.



The Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



The pound fell to 1.2019 against the Swiss franc, a level unseen since November 2016. The currency is likely to find support around the 1.18 level.



Data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed that Switzerland's economy continues to remain weak despite some improvement in the economic prospects.



The KOF Economic Barometer, a leading indicator for the trends in the alpine economy, sharply rose to 97.1 in July, which was much higher than the 93.7 score economists had forecast.



The U.K. currency depreciated to a 7-month low of 131.61 against the yen from Monday's closing value of 132.91. If the pound declines further, it may find support around the 130.00 level.



The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy and pledged to ease further if needed to achieve inflation target.



As widely expected, the Policy Board of the BoJ voted 7-2 to maintain interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



The pound weakened to 1.2119 against the greenback, its lowest since March 2017. The pound is seen finding support around the 1.20 level.



The pound headed towards the key 0.92 level against the euro, falling to near a 2-year low of 0.9190. On the downside, 0.925 is possibly seen as the next support level for the pound.



Survey data from the market research group GfK showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to fall in August on fears of a recession.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index came in at 9.7 in August versus 9.8 in July. This was the third decline in succession and the lowest since April 2017.



Looking ahead, German preliminary consumer inflation for July will be out at 8:00 am ET.



In the New York session, U.S. personal income and spending data for June, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for May, pending home sales for June and consumer confidence index for July will be featured.



