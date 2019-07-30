sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.07.2019 | 12:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 30

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 29-July-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue188.11p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.93p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 29-July-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue73.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue73.55p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP24.67m
Borrowing Level:14%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

