

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $181 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $2.29 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $233 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX