

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $456.1 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $448.1 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $512.4 million or $2.09 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $4.53 billion from $4.36 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $512.4 Mln. vs. $462.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.09 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q2): $4.53 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX