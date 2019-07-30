

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $474.8 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $453.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $4.91 billion from $4.44 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $474.8 Mln. vs. $453.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $4.91 Bln vs. $4.44 Bln last year.



