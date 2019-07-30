Healthy Meals Supreme's New Menu Dazzles with 22 New Delicious Weight Loss Meals and Desserts

All new Low Carb (Fitness) and Culinary Medicine meals are low calorie, high protein, low carb, fiber-rich and gluten-free

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / As of today, Healthy Meals Supreme customers can enjoy 22 new delicious, freshly prepared, ready-to-eat, home delivered meals and desserts to help lose weight, get back into shape or stay healthy.

The new menu has three major meal categories: Ketogenic, Low Carb (Fitness) and Culinary Medicine.

All the new Low Carb (Fitness) and Culinary Medicine meals and desserts are low calorie, high protein, low carb, fiber-rich, gluten-free, no sugar added and freshly prepared. Certain recipes use Vital Protein collagen peptides, Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's Liquid Aminos or Bone Broth .

All new meals have 30 grams or less of net carbs per meal.

The Culinary Medicine meals follow the dietary guidelines of the ADA , the AHA and the Alzheimer's Association .

Lunch and dinner meals average between 350-500 calories.

As always, a nutritional chart is listed on each meal page and the nutritional calculator on the top right of the Healthy Meals Supreme website lists the nutritional values of your full order for the week. You know exactly what you are eating every step of the way.

Meal examples:

Breakfast



High Protein Egg White Omelet

Lunch



Korean BBQ Beyond Burger with Asian Mango Relish and Broccoli Rice

Dinner



Moist Wild-caught Salmon Blackened Filet, Served with a Zesty Pinto Bean & Mango Salad

And don't forget dessert!



Avocado Dark Chocolate Collagen Peptide Brownies

Customers are invited to create and customize their own personal plan with their favorite meals, currently available on the Healthy Meals Supreme website, with new pricing, for $5.00 for breakfasts and $8.00 for lunches or dinners, with free shipping. Please click here to order.

Set meal plans, which cannot be modified, are available for up to 62% off and free shipping on Groupon. Please click here to order.

Joe Martinez, founder and president at Healthy Meals Supreme said, "It's not only about saving you time and delivering freshly prepared meals to your doorstep every Thursday, but also about keeping the menu fresh, exciting and current with the latest in good nutrition. Food is medicine and should also be affordable. I know personally that it works and would like you to have the same healthy eating success."

Healthy Meals Supreme Senior Culinary Advisor Global Master Chef Karl Guggenmos said, "We are always hard at work creating dishes that will dazzle your taste buds as well as help you lose weight, better control your glucose levels and blood pressure, and feel great. We are excited for customers looking to get back into shape or stay in shape to try our splendid new menu."

About Healthy Meals Supreme

Healthy Meals Supreme is the first national, customized, culinary medicine inspired, freshly prepared, delicious, ready-to-eat, home delivery meal service. The goal of the company is to help people take back control of their health by better managing A1C levels, blood pressure and weight loss. This is done by providing specially designed "food is medicine" meals.

No subscription is required to view the menu or to order from the current week's menu. A subscription is required to place advanced orders. There is a 5 item minimum to receive free shipping.

The company was founded by culinary medicine specialist, registered pharmacist, diabetes educator and company president Joe Martinez, RPh, PDE, CMS. World respected endocrinologist Dr. Irl Hirsch is the chairman of the company's scientific advisory board. WACS Global Master Chef, culinary medicine expert and Johnson & Wales University Dean Emeritus Karl Guggenmos is the company's senior culinary advisor.

Social media:

Twitter: @HMSChefs

Facebook and Instagram: @healthymealssupreme

LinkedIn: Healthy Meals Supreme

For more information or to speak with Joe Martinez please contact, Marjie Hadad, General Manager, Must Have Communications & Consulting at marjie@mhc-pr.com or at 609-212-1953.

SOURCE: Healthy Meals Supreme

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553786/Healthy-Meals-Supremes-New-Menu-Dazzles-with-22-New-Delicious-Weight-Loss-Meals-and-Desserts