

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.36 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $11.76 billion from $10.47 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.36 Bln. vs. $2.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $11.76 Bln vs. $10.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.84 to $4.94 Full year revenue guidance: $45.2 to $46.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX